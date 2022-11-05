Air France resumes flights to Colombo for season

Air France resumed flights between Colombo and Paris, Charles de Gaulle from yesterday (November 04) with thrice weekly flights.

Air France operations on this route are seasonal and as per the winter schedule for 2022-23. Customers from Colombo can further connect to the global network of Air France comprising over 170 destinations, via the convenient hub of Paris, Charles de Gaulle.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will operate on this route with 297 seats and it has full flat beds in Business Cabin with direct access to the aisle.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner consists of a Premium Economy cabin with wider seats and additional storage space. Air France KLM Indian Sub Continent General Manager Claude Sarre said the airline will gradually increase to five weekly operations during the winter schedule.

“This is following our ambition to expand the Air France – KLM footprint in the Indian Sub-Continent. We will operate the Boeing 787- 9 Dreamliner on this route and look forward to welcoming customers to experience a modern onboard product and high- quality services,” he said.