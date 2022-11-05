Mahinda Deshapriya to chair 5-member National Delimitation Committee
Posted in Local News
Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardene has appointed a 5-member National Delimitation Committee on demarcation of wards for local authorities.
The committee is headed by former Election Commission chairman Mahinda Deshapriya.
An Extraordinary Gazette has been issued appointing the committee.
The members of the commission are:
- Mahinda Deshapriya (Chairman)
- Jayalath R. V. Dissanayake (Member)
- W. M. M. R. Adikari (Member)
- Thavalingam (Member)
- I. A. Hameed (Member)