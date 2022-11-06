Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka charged with alleged sexual assault of woman in Sydney

Sri Lankan international cricketer Danuska Gunathilaka has been charged with the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Mr Gunathilaka, 31, was arrested about 1am on Sunday after the woman, 29, made a complaint to police last week.

Police allege the cricketer sexually assaulted a woman he met in Rose Bay on Wednesday, after they had been chatting on an online dating application for several days.

On Saturday, detectives from the Sex Crimes Squad and Eastern Suburbs police formed Strike Force Veteran to investigate the allegations.

Mr Gunathilaka was arrested at a hotel on Sussex Street in Sydney CBD and taken to a local police station.

He has been charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Mr Gunathilaka was refused bail by police and is expected to appear before Downing Centre Local Court on Monday.

A crime scene has also been examined at a property in Rose Bay, police said.

Full name Mestiyage don Danishka Gunathilaka, the 31-year-old has been in Australia to play in the T20 World Cup.

Mr Gunathilaka, who goes by the first name “Danushka”, last played for his country on October 16.

(ABC News)