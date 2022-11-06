Litro Gas prices increased

Litro Gas company has increased the prices of LP gas cylinders with immediate effect.

12.5 kg gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 80, from Rs. 4,280/- to Rs. 4,360/-.

The 5 kg gas cylinder has been increased fby Rs. 30, from Rs. 1,720 to Rs. 1,750/-.

2.3 kg gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 15, from Rs. 800/- to Rs. 815/-.

Litro Gas prices are revised on the 05th of every month based on the pricing formula, in accordance with the price fluctuations in the world market.

According to Litro Gas Lanka Ltd, two ships transporting gas are scheduled to reach Sri Lanka on Saturday (November 05) and Sunday (November 06).

Litro Chairman Muditha Peiris said the two shipments will transport 3,750 metric tonnes and 3,780 metric tonnes of gas respectively.

He said orders placed for gas will be sufficient until April 2024.

A new stock of Litro Gas cylinders is scheduled to be released to the market in January 2023.