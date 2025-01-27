Air Vice Marshal Vasu Bandu Edirisinghe appointed new SLAF commander
Posted by Editor on January 27, 2025 - 6:44 pm
Air Vice Marshal Vasu Bandu Edirisinghe has been appointed as the new Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF), effective January 29, 2025.
He will become the 20th Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force.
The SLAF also announced that he is set to be promoted to the rank of Air Marshal.
The current Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force, Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksha, is scheduled to retire from service on January 29, 2025. He has been promoted to the rank of Air Chief Marshal, effective January 28, 2025.
