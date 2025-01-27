Ex-Minister Piyankara Jayaratne faces three corruption cases filed by CIABOC
Three cases have been filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) against former Minister of Civil Aviation Piyankara Jayaratne.
In a statement, the commission noted that the cases were filed in the Colombo High Court on January 8, 2025.
Under case number HCB/353/2025, the charge pertains to causing a loss of Rs. 128,520 to the Sri Lanka Civil Aviation Authority by printing 3,000 Vesak greeting cards at the Authority’s expense.
Under case number HCB/354/2025, the charge involves corruption by influencing Civil Aviation Authority officials to authorize a payment of Rs. 360,000 to Weehena Farm (Pvt) Ltd, Mahawewa, through the Civil Aviation Authority, thereby causing financial loss to the Authority.
Under case number HCB/355/2025, the charge involves influencing Civil Aviation Authority officials to deposit Rs. 494,000 into a National Savings Bank account in Chilaw, resulting in financial loss to the government.
All three cases pertain to corruption-related offenses.
