Ex-Minister Piyankara Jayaratne faces three corruption cases filed by CIABOC

Posted by Editor on January 27, 2025 - 4:02 pm

Three cases have been filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) against former Minister of Civil Aviation Piyankara Jayaratne.

In a statement, the commission noted that the cases were filed in the Colombo High Court on January 8, 2025.

Under case number HCB/353/2025, the charge pertains to causing a loss of Rs. 128,520 to the Sri Lanka Civil Aviation Authority by printing 3,000 Vesak greeting cards at the Authority’s expense.

Under case number HCB/354/2025, the charge involves corruption by influencing Civil Aviation Authority officials to authorize a payment of Rs. 360,000 to Weehena Farm (Pvt) Ltd, Mahawewa, through the Civil Aviation Authority, thereby causing financial loss to the Authority.

Under case number HCB/355/2025, the charge involves influencing Civil Aviation Authority officials to deposit Rs. 494,000 into a National Savings Bank account in Chilaw, resulting in financial loss to the government.

All three cases pertain to corruption-related offenses.