2,300 centers to be set up for Sri Lanka’s e-NIC information collection
2,300 centers will be established across Sri Lanka to collect the necessary information for the Electronic National Identity Card (e-NIC).
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake made these remarks while attending a friendly gathering at the Thambuththegama market grounds on January 26, 2025.
The event was organized under the theme ‘A Thriving Nation, A Beautiful Life.’
He also mentioned that the Indian government has provided a grant of 10 billion rupees for this project. The President highlighted that the current government is working to stabilize the economy and strengthen state-technical relations.
Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe, Member of Parliament Sena Nanayakkara, and several party representatives were present at the event.
