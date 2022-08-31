Airport duty-free shop worker arrested with gold biscuits worth Rs. 157 Million

An employee of an airport duty-free shop has been arrested while trying to smuggle 60 gold biscuits worth Rs. 157 million out of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

The suspect was a 35-year-old man from the Ja-Ela area. The gold biscuits weighed 6.995 kg.

He prepared these gold biscuits in six parcels of ten each and strapped them to his waist. The suspect was arrested by a group of Katunayake airport security officers at 7:00 PM last night.

The officials confirmed that the seized gold biscuits, weighing 116.62 grams each, were made of 24-carat gold.

Sri Lanka Customs is probing the incident further.