Airport duty-free shop worker arrested with gold biscuits worth Rs. 157 Million
An employee of an airport duty-free shop has been arrested while trying to smuggle 60 gold biscuits worth Rs. 157 million out of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.
The suspect was a 35-year-old man from the Ja-Ela area. The gold biscuits weighed 6.995 kg.
He prepared these gold biscuits in six parcels of ten each and strapped them to his waist. The suspect was arrested by a group of Katunayake airport security officers at 7:00 PM last night.
The officials confirmed that the seized gold biscuits, weighing 116.62 grams each, were made of 24-carat gold.
Sri Lanka Customs is probing the incident further.
Well, well, What ever this guy should be a national hero because our politicians and businessmen/women take money and our assets out of SL. Instead, this guy bringing ‘Gold into Sri Lanka!!!