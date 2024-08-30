Ajit Doval meets President Ranil and NPP leader Anura
Posted by Editor on August 30, 2024 - 3:13 pm
India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (August 30), according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).
They discussed the ongoing economic cooperation between Sri Lanka and India.
Sagala Ratnayake, the President’s Senior Advisor on National Security, was also present.
Additionally, Ajit Doval met with National People’s Power (NPP) leader and presidential candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake this morning (August 30).
