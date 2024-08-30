Sri Lanka’s Election Commission announces postal voting dates and locations

Posted by Editor on August 30, 2024 - 11:29 am

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has announced where postal votes can be marked for the upcoming presidential election.

On September 4, 2024, voters can mark their postal ballots at District Secretariats and Election Commission offices.

On September 4 and 6, uniformed staff and civil workers can mark their votes at Senior DIG and DIG offices, SP and ASP offices, police stations, STF camps, special police units, and VIP security divisions.

On September 5 and 6, postal votes can be marked in Tri-Forces camps and other government institutions.

For those unable to vote on the initial dates, September 11 and 12, 2024, are additional dates when they can mark their postal votes at District Election Offices in their work district.

Proof of identity, such as a National ID, valid driving license, valid passport, or a temporary ID from the Election Commission, is required.

If someone uses an official ID card, the officer supervising the voting will check their identity, and voters with this ID should not be allowed to vote.

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Elections Asanga Karavita stated that about 54,000 police officers will be deployed for election duties.

The presidential election in Sri Lanka is scheduled for September 21, 2024.