Palitha Range Bandara removed from UNP General Secretary post

Posted by Editor on August 30, 2024 - 10:42 am

United National Party (UNP) General Secretary Palitha Range Bandara has been removed from his position.

According to internal party sources, party leader President Ranil Wickremesinghe signed the letter regarding Palitha Range Bandara’s removal from the post yesterday (August 29).

It is understood that the party leadership made this decision based on accusations that Palitha Range Bandara did not adequately fulfill his duties as General Secretary.

Additionally, it has been learned that a majority of party officials have requested that Thalatha Athukorala, who recently left the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party, be appointed as the new UNP General Secretary. However, Thalatha Athukorala has not yet obtained UNP membership.

When asked by the media about his removal from the position, Palitha Range Bandara stated that he has not received any official notification.

“If I receive a letter, I will inform you,” he said.