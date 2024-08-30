Ration allowance for Sri Lankan armed forces to be included in monthly salary

Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Defence, Premitha Bandara Tennakoon, announced on Friday (August 29), that steps are being taken to revise the current system of providing ration allowances to armed forces personnel.

Starting from January 2025, the ration allowance for Tri-Force personnel will be incorporated into their monthly salary.

According to the State Minister, this change will enhance their financial status and promote greater transparency and accountability.