Sunil Handunnetti files complaint at CID over fake document targeting NPP

August 30, 2024

Sunil Handunnetti, a national executive member of the National People’s Power (NPP), has submitted a complaint to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) regarding the spread of false information on social media, including Facebook, that insults the NPP.

The complaint also mentions a fake document that was prepared to be released to the media, featuring forged signatures of NPP leader and presidential candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake, as well as a fake NPP letterhead.

A group of lawyers, including Sunil Watagala, was present at the event where the complaint was submitted.