Ajith Mannapperuma suspended from Parliament for four weeks

Posted by Editor on October 19, 2023 - 12:05 pm

Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) parliamentarian Ajith Mannapperuma was suspended from Parliament for four weeks as per Standing Order 77(3) for grabbing the mace in Parliament.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, who announced the suspension, also directed other MPs to maintain the decorum in the House.

Earlier, the Speaker had adjourned the parliamentary proceedings for 10 minutes following heated arguments in the chamber during the ongoing debate.