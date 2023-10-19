Vijayakala Maheswaran released from case over controversial statement
Posted by Editor on October 19, 2023 - 1:35 pm
Former Parliamentarian Vijayakala Maheswaran was released by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s court from a case relating to a controversial statement she had made in 2018.
The relevant complaint was taken up for hearing before the Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis this morning (October 19).
Accordingly, Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis ordered the release of the former Parliamentarian while taking into account the Attorney General’s advice not to proceed with the case due to insufficient evidence.
