Chinese Finance Minister assures an extensive commitment from China to enhance Sri Lanka’s credit optimization

Posted by Editor on October 19, 2023 - 3:39 pm

Chinese Finance Minister, Liu Kun, has reaffirmed China’s commitment to extend comprehensive support for the implementation of a medium-term and long-term program that is mutually beneficial to both parties and aimed at optimizing Sri Lanka’s debt.

The Chinese Finance Minister conveyed this commitment during bilateral discussions held this morning (October 19) in Beijing with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is currently on a four-day official visit to China.

Minister Liu Kun emphasized that China has a profound understanding of the economic challenges confronting Sri Lanka and commended the progress and measures Sri Lanka has taken thus far to address the on-going economic crisis.

Furthermore, he expressed China’s unwavering commitment to providing robust support for the enhancement of the necessary infrastructure crucial for Sri Lanka’s development.

The Chinese Finance Minister also highlighted the in-depth discussions that transpired regarding financial interactions between Sri Lanka and China, underscoring the collaboration with international organizations closely associated with China, aimed at furnishing additional support to Sri Lanka.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed his profound appreciation for China’s consistent support as Sri Lanka endeavours to overcome economic challenges. Discussions also delved into the program designed to spur economic recovery and foster the creation of a competitive, digitally advanced and environmentally friendly economy in Sri Lanka.

In attendance during this significant meeting were Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry, President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe and President’s Private Secretary Sandra Perera.

(President’s Media)