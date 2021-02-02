All parties should honour Memorandum of Cooperation – India

The Indian High Commission in Colombo reiterated the Indian Government’s expectations and expeditious implementation of the trilateral Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed in May 2019 between the Governments of India, Japan and Sri Lanka for the development of East Container Terminal (ECT).

The Spokesperson of the Indian High Commission in Colombo, yesterday (1), said the three countries’ participation was reiterated several times.

He added that all sides should continue to abide by the existing understandings and commitment.

The commitment by the Sri Lankan Government in this regard has been conveyed several times in the recent past, including at the leadership level, but now they are hearing the decision to develop the East Container Terminal (ECT) of the Colombo Port solely by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

“The Sri Lankan Cabinet also took a decision three months ago to implement the project with foreign investors,” he said.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Sulochana Ramiah Mohan)