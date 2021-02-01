Sri Lanka confirms 7 more COVID-19 deaths

Seven more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 323.

The following deaths have been reported:

75 year old female, a resident of Wattala. 69 year old male, a resident of Nugegoda. 72 year old male, a resident of Colombo 02. 69 year old male, a resident of Udugampola. 39 year old male, a resident of Polonnaruwa. 73 year old female, a resident of Madawala. 77 year old male, a resident of Gelioya.

