All public and private gatherings banned

According to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Director General Health Services, all parties, tamashas and public and private gatherings have been banned with immediate effect, Police Media Spokesman Acting Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said yesterday (28).

Further, he said that the opening of spas, bars, pubs and nightclubs etc has also been banned under the current health guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Police Spokesman said that the Piliyandala Police had arrested eight suspects for illegal gambling at Nivanthidiya in the Piliyandala Police area.

“The suspects have been identified as residents of Boralesgamuwa, Piliyandala, Kottawa and Pannipitiya. The Piliyandala Police will be charging these suspects under the provisions of the Quarantine and Diseases Ordinance and in addition, the Gambling Ordinance,” he noted.

The Medirigiriya Police had also arrested two suspects along with a cab and 3 grams of heroin in their possession yesterday. It has also been revealed that these persons had obtained permission from the Divisional Secretary of Medirigiriya for the cab to travel during the period of the quarantine restrictions. DIG Rohana said that they had crossed provinces with the permit issued by the DS. It has been observed that the permit had been misused and used for the transportation of drugs. The suspects were scheduled to be produced in Court yesterday and the Police were seeking a seven-day detention order to conduct further interrogation and investigations.

(Source: Daily News – By Camelia Nathaniel)