All steps taken to hold Local Government Election – Election Commission tells Supreme Court

The Election Commission today (January 13) informed the Supreme Court that it has taken all steps to hold the Local Government Election as planned in accordance with the law.

The Election Commission informed the Supreme Court about this matter when a writ petition filed by a Retired Sri Lanka Army Colonel W. M. R. Wijesundara in respect of the Local Government Election was taken up before the Supreme Court three-judge-bench headed by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya today (January 13).

This petition was fixed for support on January 18.

In his petition, Colonel Wijesundera had sought an order quashing the decision of the Election Commission to hold the Local Government elections to be held before March 10 as reported by media.