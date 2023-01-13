Sri Lanka Army’s cadre to be trimmed from 200,000 to 135,000 by 2024

The approved cadre of the Sri Lanka Army, which now stands at 200,783 will be reduced to 135,000 by 2024, State Minister Premitha Bandara Tennakoon said.

He said it has been projected to reduce the cadre to the right size, which is to 100,000 by 2030.

“The strength of the military and sustainable economic development are two sides of a coin, which stay together, but never talk to each other openly” he said.

The overall aim of the strategic blueprint is to broach a technically and tactically sound and well-balanced defence force by the year 2030 in order to meet upcoming security challenges on a par with the National Security dimensions of the country, the State Minister added.