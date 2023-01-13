IGP interdicts Monaragala SSP Sisira Kumara

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Monaragala, Sisira Kumara who was arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) with cannabis plants at his residence has been interdicted with effect from January 10, 2023.

This decision was taken by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne, Police Media Spokesman Nihal Thalduwa stated.

Police said he was interdicted under the covering approval of the National Police Commission.

SSP Sisira Kumara and five others were arrested on January 9 with more than 600 cannabis plants grown at his official residence in Monaragala.

Later, the suspect was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and detained for further questioning.

