All universities in Sri Lanka will launch token strike today (November 02)

Posted by Editor on November 2, 2023 - 8:20 am

All state universities in Sri Lanka launched a token strike today (November 02) over several demands, including salary issues and increase in allowances.

The decision was taken following a meeting held by the State Service Trade Unions Alliance and the Federation of University Teachers’ Association (FUTA) at the premises of the Open University of Sri Lanka in Nawala yesterday (November 01).

A powerful protest march organized by the Professionals’ Trade Union Collective was held in Colombo yesterday.

The purpose of the march was to express their dissatisfaction with the PAYE taxation and the government’s perceived ‘arbitrary tax policy’.

Notably, the protest saw participation from various influential organizations such as the FUTA, GMOA (Government Medical Officers’ Association) and several other trade unions.