Amarasiri Kalansuriya passes away

Veteran Sri Lankan actor Amarasiri Kalansuriya has passed away at the age of 82.

Amarasiri Kalansuriya was born on September 20, 1940, Kalansuriya fondly known as ‘Kalan’ was an acclaimed actor in Sri Lankan cinema, theatre and television.

Amarasiri Kalansuriya made his first film appearance in 1969, in the movie ‘Hanthane Kathawa’ with the late actor Vijaya Kumaratunga.

During his acting career spanning over 50 years, Kalansuriya has appeared in a number of notable popular movies including Akkara Paha, Ahas Gawwa, Puja, Bambaru Awith, Yasa Isuru, Dolosmahe Pahana, Ahas Maliga and Diya Yata Gindara.

He won the Critics’ Award for his performance in Ahas Gawwa in 1974, and the Presidential Award and Sarasaviya Award in 1986 for his performance as the Best Supporting Actor in Puja.

Amarasiri Kalansuriya is survived by his wife Ajantha Ekanayake and son and two daughters.