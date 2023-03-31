Food inflation in Sri Lanka drops to 47.6% in March

The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) change in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI), further decreased to 50.3% in March 2023, from 50.6% recorded in February 2023, the Department of Census and Statistics said.

The CCPI for all items for the month of March was recorded at 195.0, with an increase of 5.5 in index points (2.92%) from February 2023, for which the index was 189.5, the Department of Census and Statistics said.

Meanwhile, the food inflation has also reduced to 47.6 percent in March from 54.4 percent in February.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) said this month’s inflation is the lowest reading in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Non-Food inflation has reduced to 48.8 percent in March from 51.7 percent in February 2023.