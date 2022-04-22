Apr 22 2022 April 22, 2022 April 22, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Amnesty International calls for justice over Easter Sunday Attacks

Global human rights group Amnesty International says the calls for justice over the 2019 April 21st attacks should not be left unheard.

In a tweet, Amnesty International said the Government has failed to hold perpetrators of the 2019 April 21st attacks to account, for three years.

The human rights watchdog said authorities have an obligation to independently investigate the attacks and hold the perpetrators accountable.

It said the authorities must stop using the attacks to target minority communities by weaponizing the draconian Prevention of Terrorism Act.

Amnesty International said: “Our thoughts are with the people who lost their loved ones or were wounded in the bombings.”

