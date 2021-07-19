Another consignment of Pfizer vaccine doses arrive in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has received another consignment of over 70,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine this morning.

State Minister Prof. Channa Jayasumana said a total of 70,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived this morning increasing the total number of Pfizer vaccine doses purchased by State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) to 128,700.

The consignment arrived at the BIA in a Qatar Airways flight at around 2.15 a.m. today and was transported to the central storage complex in Colombo via special refrigerated lorries.

The SPC has ordered a total of 200,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine with the first batch of 26,000 doses arriving in Sri Lanka on July 05 and the second batch of another 26,000 doses reaching the country on July 12.