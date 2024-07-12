Another FR Petition filed seeking halt of Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on July 12, 2024 - 11:29 am

A Fundamental Rights (FR) petition has been filed with the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka, asserting that the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was not properly passed in Parliament.

The petition seeks to prevent the holding of the Presidential Election until a referendum is called to ensure its proper passage.

This FR petition has been filed by Attorney-at-Law Aruna Laksiri Unawatuna.

He argues that, since the amendment was not formally approved, conducting the next presidential election would violate the Constitution until it is ratified by a referendum.

Respondents in the petition include the Election Commission and its members, the General Secretary of Parliament, and the Attorney General.

The petitioner contends that the 19th Amendment, which amended Article 70 of the Constitution to deprive the President of the power to dissolve an elected Parliament after one year, has not been approved by a referendum as required.

This is despite a Supreme Court ruling that the amendment should be referred to a referendum.

Unawatuna points out that the amendment cannot be considered law, as it has not been approved by a referendum and the President has not signed it.

He emphasizes that it is incorrect to continue recognizing the 19th Amendment as valid law.