Sri Lanka Presidential scholarships begin nationwide distribution on July 12

Posted by Editor on July 12, 2024 - 11:16 am

The Presidential Scholarship awards for A-Level students and students from Grade 01 to 11 from low-income families will commence at the district level starting tomorrow (July 12).

The distribution of scholarships for the Colombo district took place on June 19 under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe at Temple Trees. Beginning tomorrow, the scholarship distribution will extend to the remaining 24 districts across the country.

Selected students in the Hambantota district will receive their scholarships tomorrow (July 12). Scholarships will be given in the Badulla, Matale, and Jaffna districts on July 13. Kilinochchi district will follow on July 14. Gampaha district will have its distribution on July 16 and 17, while Galle and Anuradhapura districts will receive their scholarships on July 15.

Further distributions will take place in Vavuniya, Batticaloa, Ratnapura, Kegalle, and Nuwara Eliya districts on July 16. On July 17, the scholarships will be awarded in Kalutara, Mannar, Ampara, Kurunegala, and Kandy districts. The process continues on July 18 in Mullaitivu, Trincomalee, and Polonnaruwa districts. Monaragala and Matara districts will be awarded on July 19, and finally, the Puttalam district will receive their scholarships on July 22.

Under the patronage of District Secretaries and in coordination with all zonal education offices and principals, the scholarship awards will be distributed. In the first phase, only a portion of the scholarship recipients will be invited to the award ceremony.

The list of scholarship winners selected in the first phase from each school at the education zone level across all districts will be published on the official Facebook page of the President’s Fund.

Scholarships are being awarded to A-Level students at Rs. 6000 per month for 24 months. A total of 6000 scholarship winners have already been selected, with 60 students chosen from each of the 100 zonal offices. These students will receive their scholarships at the award ceremony. Additionally, arrangements will be made to provide scholarships of Rs. 6000 per month to students until they appear for the G.C.E. A-Level examination.

However, it has been noted that some schools have not yet submitted applications for the scholarship program, which provides Rs. 3000 per month for 12 months to selected students from first grade to 11th grade.

Principals of schools that have not yet submitted applications have been instructed to do so promptly. A list of schools that have not applied for scholarships has been distributed to all zonal education directors.

Therefore, if a school has not yet applied for scholarships, the President’s Fund urges parents and students to address this issue promptly by submitting the necessary applications.

President Ranil Wickremasinghe’s principle is that no one should be excluded during this challenging period. To enhance educational opportunities for children and prevent school dropout due to financial constraints, the President has instructed schools that did not apply for scholarships to apply promptly and seize this opportunity provided by the fund.

Please visit the official Facebook page of the President’s Fund at [https://www.facebook.com/president.fund](https://www.facebook.com/president.fund) for updated information on the scholarship award ceremonies conducted at the district level.

Further details regarding these scholarships can be obtained from the respective District Secretariats. In case of any queries or issues, officers from the President’s Fund can be reached at 011-2354354 (extension 4835) or through WhatsApp messages at 074 0854527.

(President’s Media)