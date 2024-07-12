“Samitpura Chathu” and “Babi” arrested in Dubai and brought to Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka police are currently taking statements from two organized crime gang members who were arrested by the Dubai Police and brought to Sri Lanka by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (July 12).
A team of four senior CID officers escorted the suspects from Dubai to Sri Lanka.
Dimuthu Chaturanga Perera, 26, also known as “Samitpura Chathu,” a resident of Samitpura, Mattakkuliya, and Dinesh Shamantha de Silva, 48, also known as “Babi,” a resident of Nugegoda, arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, Sri Lanka, this morning (July 12).
They were arrested by the Dubai Police last February while attending a party hosted by “Manna Ramesh,” an organized crime gang leader.
The police stated that red warrants had also been issued for the two suspects who were brought to Sri Lanka today (July 12).
They are currently in the custody of the CID airport office.
“Samitpura Chathu” will be handed over to the Colombo Crime Division (CCD), while “Babi” will be handed over to the Homicide and Organized Crime Investigation Division for further investigation.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- “Samitpura Chathu” and “Babi” arrested in Dubai and brought to Sri Lanka July 12, 2024
- Train strike in Sri Lanka called off July 11, 2024
- Sri Lanka issues Termination Notices to striking Railway Workers July 11, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s Railway strikers issued Warning July 11, 2024
- Sri Lankan MPs concerned about aired confession video on ‘Club Wasantha’ killing July 11, 2024