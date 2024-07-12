“Samitpura Chathu” and “Babi” arrested in Dubai and brought to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka police are currently taking statements from two organized crime gang members who were arrested by the Dubai Police and brought to Sri Lanka by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (July 12).

A team of four senior CID officers escorted the suspects from Dubai to Sri Lanka.

Dimuthu Chaturanga Perera, 26, also known as “Samitpura Chathu,” a resident of Samitpura, Mattakkuliya, and Dinesh Shamantha de Silva, 48, also known as “Babi,” a resident of Nugegoda, arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, Sri Lanka, this morning (July 12).

They were arrested by the Dubai Police last February while attending a party hosted by “Manna Ramesh,” an organized crime gang leader.

The police stated that red warrants had also been issued for the two suspects who were brought to Sri Lanka today (July 12).

They are currently in the custody of the CID airport office.

“Samitpura Chathu” will be handed over to the Colombo Crime Division (CCD), while “Babi” will be handed over to the Homicide and Organized Crime Investigation Division for further investigation.