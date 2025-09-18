Thusitha Halloluwa granted bail

Posted by Editor on September 18, 2025 - 11:14 am

Former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), Thusitha Halloluwa, was granted bail today (September 18) after being produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Lahiru Silva ordered that Halloluwa be released on two surety bails of Rs. 500,000 each.

The Magistrate also imposed a travel ban on the suspect and ordered that his passport be impounded.

Halloluwa, who had been evading court proceedings, was arrested in Kollupitiya on August 19, 2025.

His arrest was in connection with an assault and shooting incident targeting his own vehicle in Narahenpita.