Sri Lanka to introduce new fertilizer distribution system for tea cultivators

Posted by Editor on September 18, 2025 - 11:57 am

A new mechanism to provide fertilizer to tea cultivators will be introduced within two weeks, Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure K.V. Samantha Vidyarathna announced.

The Minister made the statement during the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Plantation and Community Infrastructure, which met on September 12, 2025 chaired by him. Deputy Minister Sundaralingam Pradeep and several Members of Parliament and government officials also attended the meeting.

Minister Vidyarathna said the Government is taking steps to ensure fertilizer is supplied without delay. Under the new system, farmers will be able to obtain fertilizer from any location they prefer.

The meeting also focused on boosting coconut production. The Minister said a pilot project to increase coconut cultivation has already been launched in Kalutara and may be expanded to other areas in the future.

In addition, plantation companies have been urged to rehabilitate abandoned tea and rubber estates. If they fail to take action, the Government will use the land for cultivation activities, the Minister warned.

Matters related to the Indian Housing Project for plantation areas were also discussed during the meeting.