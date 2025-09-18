Three Sri Lankan youths and an Austrian woman rescued from drowning

Three Sri Lankan youths and an Austrian woman were rescued from drowning in separate incidents on September 17, 2025.

At noon, three 16-year-old youths who had gone swimming at Mount Lavinia beach were caught in a rip current and were being dragged out to sea.

Police Constables 84523 Sandanuwan, 31906 Kasun, 91459 Gunawardena, 96927 Dissanayake, 25779 Weerathilake, and 102438 Dissanayake of the Police Lifesaving Unit on duty at the beach rescued the youths and provided them with first aid.

The victims are residents of Wellampitiya, Katukurunda, and Hokandara South.

Meanwhile, around the same time, a 28-year-old Austrian woman was swept away by a current while swimming near Mirissa beach. She was rescued by the Police Lifeguard Unit deployed at the beach.

Sub-Inspector Mendis, Police Sergeant 59416 Ajantha, Police Sergeant Priyadarshana, Police Constable 12390 Jayaweera, Police Constable 96986 Dissanayake, Police Constable 104360 Deshan, and Police Constable 105268 Kahawatta saved her and gave her first aid.