Sri Lanka Transport Minister warns underperforming railway officials
Posted by Editor on September 18, 2025 - 7:34 am
Transport Minister Bimal Rathnayake says that officials who are unable to properly maintain the railway service may have to leave their positions.
He pointed out that officials of the Railway Department have failed to properly maintain the railway system.
The Minister made these remarks while participating in a discussion at the new auditorium of the Kalutara District Secretariat with state officials connected to the transport sector, including Members of Parliament representing the Kalutara District.
