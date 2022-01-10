Another male body found floating in canal in Kolonnawa

Another male body was found floating in a canal near the Kolonnawa Petroleum Storage Terminals today (January 10).

It has been uncovered that the deceased is a resident of Meethotamulla. The body has reportedly been identified by the nearest kin.

Meanwhile two more bodies of unidentified males had been found on the coastline between Bambalapitiya and Wellawatte.

The two bodies were discovered today morning while the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.