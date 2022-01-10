Bodies of two unidentified males found on beach

Two bodies of unidentified males have been found on the coastline between Bambalapitiya and Wellawatte, the police said today (January 10).

The Wellawatte Police said the body of the naked male was found washed ashore in the Wellawatte beach area.

The other body was found from the beach at Marine Drive in Bambalapitiya.

Police said following preliminary investigation, the bodies will be taken to the Kalubowila Teaching Hospital.

The Wellawatta and Bambalapitiya Police are conducting further investigations to determine the cause of the death and the identity.