Port City Marina Promenade public walking path open to public from today

The Colombo Port City Marina Promenade, public walking path, will be open to the public daily from today (January 10).

Accordingly, it will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m, using the entrance located in front of the Presidential Secretariat.

The Colombo Port City Marina Promenade, a 500m public walking path, was declared open at an event marking the 65th diplomatic anniversary between China and Sri Lanka yesterday (January 09).

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, a member of the Chinese State Council, were present at this occasion.