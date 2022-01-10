Karu: Country has suffered setbacks on all fronts

The country had suffered setbacks on all fronts, former Speaker and the Head of the National Movement for Social Justice (NMSJ) Karu Jayasuriya said addressing the media on Friday (07).

The cost of living has skyrocketed and unfortunately, low-income earners are struggling to provide their families, he said. Moreover, rice, sugar, milk powder, LP gas, medicines, and other necessities are in short supply, Jayasuriya said.

“The farmers are therefore facing a dire situation and many have already given up farming. Food production is expected to fall by 40% and the signs of a great famine are now looming. A responsible government cannot ignore these grievances. This could lead to bloodshed and therefore, the government must pay attention to these matters,” he said.

Jayasuriya said that when the use of chemical fertilisers was abruptly halted, the National Movement for Social Justice warned of possible consequences. If the President had paid any attention to scholars and intellectuals, the current problems facing the agriculture sector would have been averted, he said.

He also said that the promise made by the President to introduce a new Constitution within a year of the formation of the government should be fulfilled without further delay.

“The Constitution must be made with the participation of the country’s people, and the government must understand that a Constitution, which is drafted without the initiative of Parliament and the people, will not be acceptable to the Sri Lankan public,” he said.

(Source: The Island)