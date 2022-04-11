Another man died while waiting in a fuel queue in Sri Lanka

A person who was waiting in line to get diesel at a filling station in the Hiniduma – Thawalama area in Galle has died this morning (April 11).

It is reported that this person had come to the fuel station this morning to get diesel for his lorry and had been staying there for nearly an hour.

The police stated that he died after being admitted to the hospital due to an illness.

The deceased has been identified as a 43 year old resident of Habarakada, Galle.