Apr 11 2022 April 11, 2022

Sri Lankan Rupee further depreciates against US Dollar

Posted in

Sri Lanka Rupee vs US Dollar

The Sri Lankan rupee has depreciated to the lowest value against the US dollar in history today (April 11).

According to the latest exchange rates issued by several private banks in Sri Lanka, the selling rate of the US dollar is at Rs.330 while the buying rate is at Rs.320.

