Sri Lankan Rupee further depreciates against US Dollar
Posted in Local News
The Sri Lankan rupee has depreciated to the lowest value against the US dollar in history today (April 11).
According to the latest exchange rates issued by several private banks in Sri Lanka, the selling rate of the US dollar is at Rs.330 while the buying rate is at Rs.320.
I wonder what the Attorney general is doing?
This disaster was caused by the former Fin Min and the former CBSL Boss, Cabaraala, due to negligence and are leading luxurious lives as free men protected behind police barriers, shielded from the masses.
The AG should charge them for negligence and dereliction of duties and put them safely away in High Security cells in Welikada.