Henry Jayawardhana, A 70-year-old retired doctor becomes the second Sri Lankan to die due to COVID- 19, in the UK.

In total four Sri Lankans have died due to the virus in the world, three of them died overseas. Two of the reported deaths were from UK, while the other was from Switzerland.

The other was in Colombo when a 60-year-old resident of Marawila died at the ICU in the IDH.

Lakshen Wijeratne, a 55-year-old Sri Lankan male, from Maharagama, residing in Feltham, London, also died due to Covid-19 (new coronavirus) yesterday. He was a father of three children and was in the ICU for several days after being infected with the virus.

A Sri Lankan male in Switzerland died this week becoming the first Sri Lanka victim of this deadly virus. He was a 59-year-old who had migrated to Switzerland from Punkudutive in Jaffna.