Anuradhapura Hospital Director removed following doctor’s assault
Health Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has removed Dr. Dulan Samaraweera from his position as Acting Director of Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.
This decision follows the alleged sexual assault of a female doctor at the hospital on March 10, 2025.
Dr. H.M.I.U. Karunaratne, currently the Director of Polonnaruwa Hospital, has been appointed as the Acting Director of Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital by Health Ministry Secretary Dr. Anil Jasinghe.
He will assume this role while continuing his duties at Polonnaruwa Hospital.
However, reports indicate that Dr. Samaraweera had voluntarily requested the Health Secretary to appoint a new director as part of efforts to improve the hospital’s administration.
Well, one person can’t be in two places at the same time! Polonnaruwa and Anradhapura are far apart!! Even the dynamics in these two medical facilities are different. I have a problem regarding the practicality of this sudden appointment.
He can use a helicopter to work in Polonnaruwa in the mornings and in Anuradhapura in the afternoons.