Popular rapper Shan Putha arrested with firearm

Posted by Editor on March 14, 2025 - 1:23 pm

Popular rap singer Shan Putha was arrested today (March 14) in the Araliya Uyana area of Meegoda along with a 9mm firearm, according to Homagama Police.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted early in the morning by the Matara Division Crimes Investigation Unit, the Mannar Crime Investigation Unit, and the Homagama Police, under the instructions of the Deputy Inspector General of Police for Matara.

Police stated that the firearm was discovered during a search of the suspect’s residence by the Matara Crimes Division, based on information linking it to a shooting incident in Matara.

Following this discovery, officers from the Mannar Crimes Division also arrived at the scene and arrested the rapper.

Reports indicate that a police constable attached to the Mannar Police Division, accused of providing the firearm to the singer, has also been arrested. Additionally, the singer’s manager has been taken into custody.

Investigations revealed that the police constable had allegedly stolen the firearm while serving at Kotawila Police Station in Matara before handing it over to the rapper.

The constable was previously attached to the Police Narcotics Bureau and had been transferred to the Mannar Police Division on March 8, 2025.

The firearm came under investigation after the constable’s transfer, leading to the arrests.

A senior police officer confirmed that the constable was arrested for the theft of the pistol, while the rapper was taken into custody for concealing the weapon at his home.

Authorities are now investigating whether the firearm was intended to be used in criminal activity.

Further investigations are underway, and the suspects are expected to be presented before the court soon.