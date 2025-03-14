Batalanda commission report tabled in Sri Lankan Parliament

Posted by Editor on March 14, 2025 - 10:43 am

The Batalanda Commission report was officially tabled in the Sri Lankan Parliament today (March 14) by the Leader of the House, Bimal Rathnayake.

The Batalanda Commission probed the alleged torture of youth from 1988 to 1990, and its report contains the findings.

Bimal Rathnayake stated that the report will be handed over to the Attorney General, while Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will appoint a committee to determine what actions should be taken regarding the findings.

Additionally, Rathnayake announced that a two-day debate will be held on the Batalanda Commission report.

The renewed discussion regarding this commission report, which investigated events from 1988 to 1990, was sparked by remarks made by former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe during a recent Head to Head interview on Al Jazeera.