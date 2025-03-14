Female Grama Niladharis withdraw from night duty over security concerns

Posted by Editor on March 14, 2025 - 9:41 am

Due to prevailing security concerns, all female Grama Niladharis will withdraw from night duties starting today (March 14), according to the Sri Lanka Grama Niladhari Association.

Colombo District Chairperson of the association, Shamali Watsala Kulatunga, stated that offices operating in unsafe and isolated areas would be closed, and administrative tasks would be carried out from secure locations.

However, Minister of Women and Child Affairs, Saroja Savitri Paulraj, assured that necessary measures would be taken to ensure the safety of women engaged in night duty.

She made this statement while responding to a question raised by journalists in Kandy.