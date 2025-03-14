Sri Lanka ranked as the best country for settling down

March 14, 2025

Sri Lanka has been named the best country in the world for settling down, according to the globally renowned travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler.

The magazine has ranked Sri Lanka as the number one destination among the top 10 countries for family travel and settlement in 2025.

The latest report, published in the March 2025 edition of Condé Nast Traveler, recognizes Sri Lanka as the best destination for families to travel to in 2025. The selection process involved evaluating 24 criteria across 82 countries.

Sweden and Norway secured the second and third spots on the list, respectively. Sri Lanka is the only Asian country to be included in the top 10 rankings. Other countries featured in the top 10 are New Zealand, Iceland, Germany, Finland, Denmark, Australia, and the United States.

Condé Nast Traveler highlights the importance of considering multiple factors before migrating to another country with one’s family. These factors include the country’s culture, employment opportunities, transportation facilities, and other essential aspects.

The magazine also emphasizes the significance of assessing the healthcare system, security, and education standards of a country before relocating.

Sri Lanka’s recognition as the top destination is attributed to its rich biodiversity, national parks, stunning beaches, delicious cuisine, and excellent shopping experiences.

These features have contributed to the country’s widespread global appeal, as noted in the magazine.

This ranking further boosts Sri Lanka’s reputation as a top travel and settlement destination, drawing attention from families worldwide looking for an ideal place to relocate.