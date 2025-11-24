Anuradhapura long-distance bus terminal reopens after major upgrade
The Anuradhapura long-distance bus terminal has officially reopened to the public following a major renovation carried out under the government’s national program to modernize bus stands and railway stations across the country.
The upgrade was completed with financial support and on-ground assistance from the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ National Operation.
With the reopening, both Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) buses and private long-distance services will now operate from the terminal under a single, coordinated timetable. Officials say this step will help bring greater order to inter-provincial transport and reduce delays for passengers.
The renovation focused on improving safety, cleanliness, and overall facilities for both commuters and bus crews. The upgraded terminal aims to make long journeys more comfortable for travelers heading to destinations such as Badulla, Matugama, Colombo, Kurunegala, Embilipitiya, Kandy, and other far-reaching areas.
Authorities report that this project is part of a wider effort to develop transport hubs island-wide through state–private sector partnerships, guided by the Clean Sri Lanka initiative.
Several similar upgrades are already underway in other districts, with the goal of creating safer, more organized public passenger centers throughout the country.
