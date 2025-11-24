Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake marks 57th birthday today

Posted by Editor on November 24, 2025 - 9:29 am

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake marks his birthday today (November 24).

Born on November 24, 1968, he completes 57 years of age this year.

President Dissanayake began his education at Thambuttegama Primary School and later joined Thambuttegama Central College. He studied in the science and mathematics stream for his G.C.E. Advanced Level examination and qualified for university studies. In 1992, he entered the Faculty of Science at the University of Kelaniya and graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor of Science degree.

His political journey began in 1987 when he became an activist of the Socialist Students Union. Over the years, he became a prominent figure in leftist politics while representing the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna. In 2019, he launched the National People’s Power movement, which brought together the JVP, several political groups, civil organizations, and independent activists.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake was elected as the President of Sri Lanka at the presidential election held on September 21, 2024.

He is the ninth Executive President of the country.