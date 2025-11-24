Sri Lanka Police foil organised murder plot and arrest key suspects

November 24, 2025

Sri Lankan police have arrested two suspects linked to an alleged organised murder plot in the Midigama area, following a series of coordinated operations carried out by the Western Province (North) Crimes Division and the Weligama Police.

The first arrest was made on November 19, 2025, when officers detained a suspect in the Midigama Police Division who had reportedly been preparing to commit an organised killing. Police seized a T 56 firearm, a magazine loaded with 30 live rounds, and a live hand grenade at the time of the arrest.

According to investigators, two other individuals who were at the scene fled before officers could apprehend them. The Weligama Police launched a separate search to track down the escapees.

Acting on intelligence gathered during the investigation, officers located one of the fleeing suspects in the Ibbawala area. The 38 year old resident of Midigama was arrested on November 23, 2025, while in possession of 2.400 grams of heroin.

During questioning, the suspect provided information that led officers to a hidden weapons cache in the Kapuwatta forested area of Midigama. Police recovered a revolver with six live rounds, an additional magazine for the T 56 rifle containing 14 live rounds, and another foreign made live hand grenade.

The arrested suspect is expected to be produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court today (November 24).

The Weligama Police are continuing further investigations into the incident.