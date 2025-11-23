Sri Lanka President urges opposition parties to back national harmony drive

Posted by Editor on November 23, 2025 - 10:45 am

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has called on Tamil and Muslim opposition parties to join the Government’s efforts to strengthen inter-community understanding and build a peaceful country.

He stressed that every citizen must be able to live freely while respecting all religious and cultural identities, adding that the Government will not allow the country to fall into any form of racist trap.

The President made these remarks during a meeting held yesterday afternoon (November 22) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo. The discussion was organised to brief representatives of Tamil and Muslim opposition parties on preparations for Sri Lanka Day, which is scheduled to take place this December.

Sri Lanka Day is planned as a national event that brings all communities together to promote unity, understanding and peaceful coexistence. Party leaders and representatives who attended the meeting welcomed the initiative. They also shared their ideas and proposals to enhance the upcoming celebration.

During the discussion, the representatives pledged unconditional support for the national mission titled “A Nation United,” which focuses on defeating the drug menace and strengthening national and religious harmony under the President’s leadership.

Extensive attention was given to the organisational work of the Sri Lanka Day programme, which is being coordinated by the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs. The President instructed officials to design all activities in a way that allows people from every background to take part together on one platform, moving beyond political, religious and cultural divisions.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, Deputy Minister Muneer Mulaffer and Ministry Secretary Prince Senadheera. Several opposition Members of Parliament and party representatives were also present, including Elayathamby Srinath, Kaveenthiran Kodeeswaran and T. Ravikaran of the ITAK; Amirthanathan Adaikkalanathan of the TNA; Kader Mastan of the Sri Lanka Labour Party; M.L.A.M. Hizbullah of the SLMC; Palani Thigambaram and Mano Ganesan of the DPF; Rishad Bathiudeen of the ACMC; MP Ramanathan Archuna and other officials.